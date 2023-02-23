WFFD responds to fire at Raintree apartment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire on the 4000 block of Barnett road at the Raintree Apartments around 10:30 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 22.

According to the WFFD, the fire was started by a bathroom ventilator.

The fire was put out, and there were no confirmed injuries.

