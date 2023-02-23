Email City Guide
WFPD begins 76th Police Academy

The 76th Police Academy started Feb. 22
The 76th Police Academy started Feb. 22
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s 76th Police Academy started on Feb. 22 with nine new recruits.

Over the course of a six-month period, recruits will be required to complete 720 hours of training as mandated by the State of Texas to receive their basic Peace Officer’s license.

The Wichita Falls Police Department Training Unit said they have a tight schedule to keep while enforcing a code of conduct that must be followed by all recruits.

