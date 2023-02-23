Email City Guide
WFPD drone team flies first mission during search for missing teen

By Dakota Mize
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While the search for a missing teen thankfully ended with her being found safe on Thursday, the Wichita Falls Police Department said it also gave them a chance to fly a new piece of equipment on its first mission.

Police deployed their drone operations team at Holliday Creek near Booker T. Washington Elementary to help search for the missing teen. WFPD officials said this was the first mission their drone team has flown and they’re looking forward to the future of the program.

”It really gives us a lot more flexibility and options in all areas of the department, crash investigations, scene mapping, so we’re pretty excited about it,” WFPD Sgt. Sean Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he hopes to expand the drone operation team in the near future.

