WFPD searching for missing teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police are searching for a teen that went missing on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, Xiaya Dijana Canada was last seen between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the area of Welch and N. Rosewood in Wichita Falls.

The 16-year-old is between 5′01 and 5′03 and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last known wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, and black pants. She also had a brown Michael Kors bag with black lettering.

WFPD says there is little information regarding Canada’s disappearance and they are hoping the public can help. If you have any information, you can call the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 720-5000.

