Wintry precipitation is possible Friday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, rain chances return early in the morning. A few pockets of freezing drizzle and sleet pellets will be possible Friday.  Friday does appear to be much cooler. We will have a high of 38° with overcast skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. A stalled front will cause showers and thundershowers to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 48° on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats.

