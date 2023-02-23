Wintry precipitation is possible Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, rain chances return early in the morning. A few pockets of freezing drizzle and sleet pellets will be possible Friday. Friday does appear to be much cooler. We will have a high of 38° with overcast skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. A stalled front will cause showers and thundershowers to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 48° on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats.

