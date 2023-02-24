Burkburnett pet shop owner charged with animal cruelty

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The owner of Little Critters Pet Shop in Burkburnett was arrested Friday on charges of animal cruelty.

Deborah Wood Stahr is facing two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals. The crimes are class A misdemeanors.

Burkburnett Animal Services reportedly executed a seizure warrant at the pet shop on Feb. 7, 2023, after “receiving multiple complaints over a significant length of time.” Court documents state the complaints were in reference to the conditions within the business and of the animals in Stahr’s care.

Burkburnett Animal Services officials reportedly said they had gone to the pet shop numerous times in the past due to complaints and had advised Stahr of the issues so they could be corrected.

In total, 408 animals were taken from a pet store to a secure location.

According to court documents, one cockatiel was euthanized due to respiratory distress and two injured wings “due to living conditions under the care of Stahr.” In another incident, a cat had to undergo surgery due to a bacterial infection in its uterus.

Stahr was released Friday from jail in Wichita County on bonds totaling $3,000.

