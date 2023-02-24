Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deadly electrical accident reported in Graham

The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A deadly electrical accident was reported in a neighborhood near Graham High School, prompting the school to release high school students early.

In a post on Facebook, Graham Fire Department officials said to avoid South Street from Kentucky to East. The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.

Graham Director of Public Works Randall Dawson said some people were cutting down trees when the accident happened.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, went missing on Wednesday, February 22. (Source: WFPD)
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 23, 2023.
Man arrested after police chase ends near Sheppard AFB
36-year-old Jerry Alan Neiss.
DPS arrests Montague County man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff

Latest News

Comanche Nation’s Prevention and recovery program has been helping its residents get through...
The Art of Recovery showcase opens
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
TPWD announces National Invasive Species Awareness Week
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Jury selection continues for James Staley’s murder trial
“It’s going to be a big deal for the community."
Construction on Toyota of Wichita Falls nearing completion