Deadly electrical accident reported in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A deadly electrical accident was reported in a neighborhood near Graham High School, prompting the school to release high school students early.

In a post on Facebook, Graham Fire Department officials said to avoid South Street from Kentucky to East. The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.

Graham Director of Public Works Randall Dawson said some people were cutting down trees when the accident happened.

