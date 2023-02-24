Email City Guide
Freezing drizzle is possible Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, rain chances return early in the morning. A few pockets of freezing drizzle and sleet pellets will be possible Friday.  Friday does appear to be much cooler. We will have a high of 35° with overcast skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with overcast skies. A stalled front will cause showers and thundershowers to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 50° on Saturday. However, on Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats.

Slick Spots on Friday
