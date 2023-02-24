Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Jury selection finishes for James Staley’s murder trial

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury selection process finished on Friday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young presided over jury selection for James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. This was the third day of jury selection. 100 potential jurors were dwindled down to 12 jurors and two alternates.

Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young. The trial will continue on Monday at 9 a.m.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, went missing on Wednesday, February 22. (Source: WFPD)
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 23, 2023.
Man arrested after police chase ends near Sheppard AFB
36-year-old Jerry Alan Neiss.
DPS arrests Montague County man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff

Latest News

Nocona High School Film Team wins state award
Nocona High School Film Team wins state award
.
Wichita Falls seeking water samples for testing
WFISD One Act Play to perform
WFISD One Act Play to perform entries
Deborah Wood Stahr was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 24, 2023.
Burkburnett pet shop owner charged with animal cruelty