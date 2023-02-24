Email City Guide
LeeAnn is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Garrett James joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about LeeAnn.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

