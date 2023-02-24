Nocona High School Film Team wins state award

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Nocona High School Film Team traveled to the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival in Austin this week and won a state award.

Their film “I will rise” won first place in the 3A Narrative category. The official film release will be March 6 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

After March 6, the film will be available to watch on the NHS Film Team’s YouTube page.

