Nocona High School Film Team wins state award

Their film “I will rise” won first place in the 3A Narrative category.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Nocona High School Film Team traveled to the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival in Austin this week and won a state award.

Their film “I will rise” won first place in the 3A Narrative category. The official film release will be March 6 at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

After March 6, the film will be available to watch on the NHS Film Team’s YouTube page.

This is a developing story.
