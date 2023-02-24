Slick Spots on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cold air will continue moving into the area from the north tonight and Friday as clouds and very light moisture increase across the area. This will lead to pockets of freezing drizzle or sleet on Friday and Friday night. This will be light but could still create issues on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will warm up a little on Saturday, but more clouds and showers will continue. Warmer weather returns on Sunday, along with a chance for storms Sunday night.

