Storm chances return Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with overcast skies. A stalled front will cause showers to develop on Saturday. We will have a high of 48° on Saturday, with a 30% chance for rain.

On Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats. This mainly looks to be a squall line that will move through late Sunday evening after sunset.

However, heading into next week, temperatures look to stay in the 70s. We will have a high of 72° on Monday, with sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42° with a few clouds.

