WF seeking water samples for testing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is seeking citizens to submit water samples for lead and copper testing.

The Public Utilities Department is required to perform two sample collection events. City staff is asking those who live in homes built prior to 1989 to submit samples.

Each participant will need to provide two samples and receive a sample report indicating lead and copper concentrations. Sampling periods are scheduled for the weeks of April 3 and Oct. 2.

Participants will be provided with one sample bottle and instructions.

Samples should be taken from a kitchen or bathroom sink that has not been used for at least six hours.

Lab staff will drop off sample bottles and collect them the next day.

To sign up for the program call Hunter Adams at (940) 691-1153.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.