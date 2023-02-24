Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF seeking water samples for testing

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is seeking citizens to submit water samples for lead and copper testing.

The Public Utilities Department is required to perform two sample collection events. City staff is asking those who live in homes built prior to 1989 to submit samples.

Each participant will need to provide two samples and receive a sample report indicating lead and copper concentrations. Sampling periods are scheduled for the weeks of April 3 and Oct. 2.

Participants will be provided with one sample bottle and instructions.

Samples should be taken from a kitchen or bathroom sink that has not been used for at least six hours.

Lab staff will drop off sample bottles and collect them the next day.

To sign up for the program call Hunter Adams at (940) 691-1153.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Xiaya Dijana Canada, 16, went missing on Wednesday, February 22. (Source: WFPD)
UPDATE: Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Aaron Jacob Hickman Smith was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 23, 2023.
Man arrested after police chase ends near Sheppard AFB
36-year-old Jerry Alan Neiss.
DPS arrests Montague County man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff

Latest News

WFISD One Act Play to perform
WFISD One Act Play to perform entries
Deborah Wood Stahr was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 24, 2023.
Burkburnett pet shop owner charged with animal cruelty
Fire Chief announces resignation
Wichita Falls Fire Chief to retire
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham