WFISD One Act Play to perform entries

WFISD One Act Play to perform(KAUZ News Channel 6)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFISD high schools will be performing their UIL One Act Play entries on March 4.

The plays will take place in the Hirschi High School auditorium.

Rider High School will perform “Peter/Wendy” by Jeremy Bloom at 6 p.m.

Wichita Falls High School will perform “Proof” by David Auburn at 7 p.m.

Hirschi High School will perform “They Promised Her the Moon” by Laurel Ollstein at 8 p.m.

General admission gets you into all three shows and is $12 online and $15 at the door. WFISD employees get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

