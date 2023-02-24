Wichita Falls Fire Chief to retire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fire Chief Ken Prillaman announced his resignation from the Wichita Falls Fire Department on Feb. 24.

Prillaman made the announcement on his Facebook.

“I will stay connected to the fire service through some consulting and firefighter wellness initiatives but plan to spend much more time in my shop, on the golf course, and traveling to see kids and grandkids! What an honor it has been to serve as the Fire Chief in Wichita Falls!” Prillaman said.

The City of Wichita Falls said that they will accept Prillaman’s resignation and that more information on the search for a new Fire Chief will be forthcoming.

Prillaman’s last day serving as Fire Chief will be on March 31.

