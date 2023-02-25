Church hosts Black History Month display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The POEM Christian Center is honoring black history month with a display full of history.

Elder Desi Hale said this display shows the past, present, and future of black history.

The church also chose to display showcases the many contributions of African Americans to arts, entertainment, music, inventions, medicine, education, to even politics.

“Look where America has come from, just look back on where America has come from with every obstacle there was every hurdle that had to be overcome, every roadblock that had to be paved over,” Hale said. “We have come through it, and when we are together: black, white, Hispanic, red, blue, and green does not matter. We are all god’s children in his eyes.”

