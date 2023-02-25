Crime of the Week: Trailer Part Burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls posted on their Facebook about unknown suspects stealing around $100,000 in assorted trailer parts.

The burglary occurred around Feb. 11 to 12 on the 4000 block of Northwest Freeway. Parts ranging from nuts, bolts, hitches, lights, and wiring were stolen according to Crime Stoppers.

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use information you may have in reference to this burglary.

Additional information can be given to Crime Stoppers by phone at (940) 322-9888 or online here.

