Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Lee Gabriel has appointed an interim sheriff following the suspension of Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde.

Several candidates were submitted to Judge Gabriel by the Friday morning deadline.

In an emergency session at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the commissioners court approved Constable Sidney “Kirk” Horton to perform the duties of sheriff pending the final trial of the case against Lyde.

Horton was sworn in at the meeting and is officially acting sheriff of Clay County. Since accepting the appointment, Horton vacated his position with the constable’s office.

The commissioners court appointed Josh Ferguson as constable to take Horton’s place.

