Olney ISD Junior High hosts TMSCA meet

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Math and Science Coaches Association was formed in 1981, and promotes excellence in science and math through competition. Its goal is to prepare students for UIL competitions in the spring.

Today the TMSCA meet was held in Olney ISD Junior High, and had 11 schools from surrounding areas in attendance.

“It’s managed and directed by a board of directors who are either current or former teachers, and all who have a love for the mathematics and science areas and thoroughly enjoy seeing students achieve,” Olney ISD chief financial officer, Tim Orsak said.

There are four tests that students take to attempt and qualify for the final competition. Winning gives kids a sense of achievement, and according to Orsak, it looks good on their record.

“The events are number sense, calculator, mathematics, as well as science. These contests... there’s three opportunities for the students to qualify for this particular event before to qualify for the state level competition which is held in San Antonio this year,” Orsak said.

With students visiting from the surrounding area, Olney ISD superintendent Greg Roach says this event is a chance to show the positive impact the TMSCA has had on their community.

“It highlights our community, it highlights our school district, and it’s just a really good deal, but the main thing is it’s good for kids,” Roach said. “They learn so much during this, and it’s just another one of those activities that you offer like one act play, or football, or showing animals at a stock show.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.