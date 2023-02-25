Rider student hosts blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Blood Drive took place at the Gujarati Cultural Center on Feb. 24.

This event is hosted by a Rider High School student, who saw a need in the community and decided to take action.

Blood collected at this drive will go to the Texas Blood Institute and will remain in our area.

“With Wichita Falls being a Type 1 trauma center, which means any heavy accidents or major injuries will come here. I think it’s important that we maintain a good supply of blood,” Chaitanya Reddy said.

Those who donated got a free t-shirt and meal.

