Severe Storms for Sunday

Saturday will be another chilly day with clouds, drizzle, and some fog. Warmer weather returns on Sunday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong winds out of the south produce a rapid return of warm, moist air to the area by Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, it’s rather chilly outside with highs on Saturday staying in the 40s. We’ll push into the 70s Sunday afternoon as a warm front lifts north of the Red River. A line of storms develops and sweeps across the area Sunday evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe producing gusty winds. The line of storms will be east of us by Monday with a return of the nicer weather.

