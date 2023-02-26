Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 42° with overcast skies. On Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats. However, a brief spinup cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

This mainly looks to be a squall line that will move through late Sunday evening after sunset. Squall lines tend to produce very strong winds. Wind speeds between 60 to 80 mph will be possible for parts of Texoma. However, even stronger wind speeds could be possible just north of the area.

Heading into next week, temperatures look to stay in the 70s. We will have a high of 72° on Monday, with sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 78° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42° with a few clouds. Wednesday, we will have a high of 74° with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde at a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Jury selection finishes for James Staley’s murder trial
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
“It’s going to be a big deal for the community."
Construction on Toyota of Wichita Falls nearing completion

Latest News

Weekend Storm System
Severe Storms for Sunday
Storm chances return Friday evening
Weekend Storm System
Weekend Storm System
weather
Storm chances return to the forecast Sunday evening