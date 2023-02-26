We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 42° with overcast skies. On Sunday, we will have a high of 75°. We do have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday evening & night. High winds and hail look to be the primary threats. However, a brief spinup cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

This mainly looks to be a squall line that will move through late Sunday evening after sunset. Squall lines tend to produce very strong winds. Wind speeds between 60 to 80 mph will be possible for parts of Texoma. However, even stronger wind speeds could be possible just north of the area.

Heading into next week, temperatures look to stay in the 70s. We will have a high of 72° on Monday, with sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 78° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42° with a few clouds. Wednesday, we will have a high of 74° with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.

