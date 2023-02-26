Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is seeking citizens to submit water samples for lead and copper testing.

The test is routine and takes place every three years. It measures the copper and lead levels in resident’s tap water.

This round of testing will require the city of Wichita Falls to get twice as many samples as previous years.

“All it involves is the customer collecting one liter of water and then putting that out the next day for us to come back and collect,” Water Purification Superintendent Mark Southard said. “We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that. And then we also report those to the TCQ and then we put the aggregate of the result out in our consumer confidence report.”

Participating is free, but your home must have been built prior to 1989.

“One thing I want to stress, is that the city has done this test, like I said, since 1991. We have never had an exceedance for lead or copper, so I would say our water is extremally safe. It’s protective of the public health, but this is a requirement by the EPA that we do this at least every 3 years.” said Southard.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.