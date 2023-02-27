Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host a White House reception Monday to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to give remarks in the East Room.

In a proclamation on National Black History Month signed Jan. 31, Biden said they celebrate the legacy of Black Americans and their power to lead and overcome, which has helped the nation become a more fair and just society.

He cited efforts by the administration to advance equity, including in the areas of housing, infrastructure and diversity in government.

“This country was established upon the profound but simple idea that all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation stated. “It is an idea America has never fully lived up to, but it is an idea we have never fully walked away from either.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosts job fair
United Supermarkets hosts job fair
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support