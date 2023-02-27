Change to County Courthouse renovations gains contingency funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Courthouse renovations have an extra $86,500 because the fire suppression system on the fifth floor no longer needs to be as advanced.

State requirements for the HVAC and fire suppression system were lowered, so the Courthouse renovations were able to take those designs out of the plan and recoup $86,500.

County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp says they have taken significant contingency fund hits over the course of the project, so it helps to add some funds with these redesigns.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.