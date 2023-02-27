Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

By Dakota Mize
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting an 8-week Citizen’s Academy program that starts on March 23.

Participants will learn about the City of Wichita Falls government, public works, fire department and police department every Thursday night. At the end of the program, participants will graduate at city council.

City of Wichita Falls officials said the program’s goal is to create more informed, engaged, and proactive community members to strengthen the city’s vision for growth and development.

The program is free and applications can be submitted online by clicking here.

