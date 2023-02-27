County court approves community service requirements policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Feb. 27 commissioner’s court approved a new community service requirement policy.

This policy would add structure to how the county court receives anyone showing up for community service.

Until now there has been no set policy in place, and anyone doing community service would simply walk into the courthouse and find someone to tell them what they needed to do.

Now there will be policies set in place dictating who they will contact, and what they will do.

During the meeting, County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they would have to drop whatever they were doing whenever someone would show up, causing several disruptions.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.