Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosts job fair
United Supermarkets hosts job fair
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks