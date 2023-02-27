Great Spring-Like Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be in the 80s for highs through Wednesday and possible Thursday of this week. By Thursday, another strong, spring-like storm system brings the threat for strong to severe storms across parts of the region. There’s a chance we could also see the wintry side of the system bring a rain/snow mix to parts of the area late Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will cool off some by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.