Great Spring-Like Weather

Spring has sprung across Texoma this week with warm weather.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be in the 80s for highs through Wednesday and possible Thursday of this week. By Thursday, another strong, spring-like storm system brings the threat for strong to severe storms across parts of the region. There’s a chance we could also see the wintry side of the system bring a rain/snow mix to parts of the area late Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will cool off some by Friday.

Spring-Like Weather this Week
