Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Measles case linked to Kentucky revival

DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
By Lucy Bryson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials said that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival Feb. 18. This is reported to be the third case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus. It is spread predominately by droplets in the air, and it’s very contagious,” said family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He said that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years, and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread, and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people, the event could become a superspreader.

But Foxx said with proper vaccination, measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small. Again, pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

He said that it is not typically fatal for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosts job fair
United Supermarkets hosts job fair
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support