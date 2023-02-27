Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts final mobile clinic

By Dakota Mize and Rowan Hardman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S Clinic hosted their second and final mobile vaccination clinic in Electra in Saturday.

Pet owners were able to get their pets up to date vaccinations, including rabies, flea and tick prevention and additional boosters. This event was organized to help rural residents who aren’t able to get out and see a vet as easily as most people.

Attendees said it was a smooth and quick process for their pets to be taken care of.

“I have four dogs so it’s easier to haul them from the house to here instead all the way to Wichita, so it’s a really good deal that they come over here to help our community out because I know that the older couples could use it,” pet owner Macy Peirce said.

Over 200 animals were serviced on Saturday. Residents were able to take advantage of the lower prices and services offered by the clinic.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Testimony phase begins for James Staley’s murder trial
KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff

Latest News

It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
LeeAnn is looking for her forever home
Arrow is looking for her forever home
Arrow is looking for her forever home
Arrow is looking for her forever home
Arrow is looking for her forever home
LeeAnn is looking for her forever home
LeeAnn is looking for her forever home