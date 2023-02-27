P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts final mobile clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S Clinic hosted their second and final mobile vaccination clinic in Electra in Saturday.

Pet owners were able to get their pets up to date vaccinations, including rabies, flea and tick prevention and additional boosters. This event was organized to help rural residents who aren’t able to get out and see a vet as easily as most people.

Attendees said it was a smooth and quick process for their pets to be taken care of.

“I have four dogs so it’s easier to haul them from the house to here instead all the way to Wichita, so it’s a really good deal that they come over here to help our community out because I know that the older couples could use it,” pet owner Macy Peirce said.

Over 200 animals were serviced on Saturday. Residents were able to take advantage of the lower prices and services offered by the clinic.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.