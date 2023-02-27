River Bend Nature Center to hold STEAM Spring Break Camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding its STEAM Spring Break Camp from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17.

STEAM Camp is for children aged 4-11. The camp combines components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a way that’s meaningful, hands-on, and engaging.

Campers will create their own handmade journals and grab their art bag and supplies and head out on the trail to paint, sculpt, construct, and draw the mysteries of the natural world.

Registration will be first-come-first-served and will cost $80 for non-members and $70 for RBNC members. The registration form can be found on the River Bend Nature Center website.

