Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

River Bend Nature Center to hold STEAM Spring Break Camp

By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding its STEAM Spring Break Camp from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17.

STEAM Camp is for children aged 4-11. The camp combines components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a way that’s meaningful, hands-on, and engaging.

Campers will create their own handmade journals and grab their art bag and supplies and head out on the trail to paint, sculpt, construct, and draw the mysteries of the natural world.

Registration will be first-come-first-served and will cost $80 for non-members and $70 for RBNC members. The registration form can be found on the River Bend Nature Center website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Testimony phase begins for James Staley’s murder trial
KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls officials said the program’s goal is to create more informed, engaged,...
City of Wichita Falls accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy
Over 200 animals were serviced on Saturday.
P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts final mobile clinic
River Bend Nature Center to hold STEAM Spring Break Camp
River Bend Nature Center to hold STEAM Spring Break Camp
United Supermarkets hosts job fair
United Supermarkets hosts job fair