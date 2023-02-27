Email City Guide
A strong pressure gradient around the departing storm system brings gusty winds overnight.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong winds can be expected on the back side of a departing storm system into very early Monday morning. Any chances for rain have now shifted well east and northeast of us with sunshine expected for the next few days. Spring-like temperatures can also be expected with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for rain comes around Thursday along with a little drop in temperatures later in the week.

