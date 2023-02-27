Email City Guide
Testimony phase begins for James Staley’s murder trial

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The testimony phase started Monday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

Jury selection ran for three days last week, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

