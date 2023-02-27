Email City Guide
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins

By Blake Hill
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Court Case Resolution Week started on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Anyone with a warrant can expect to be contacted by courts about the campaign.

In the past, this campaign was referred to as Warrant Roundup and has been renamed to reflect its new approach. Rather than rounding up criminals, the campaign is here to allow anyone with an outstanding class C warrant to come resolve their case without the fear of being arrested.

“We’re human, people forget,” Wichita Falls Court Administrator Stan Horton said. “You forget you got a ticket, or you forget ‘hey I thought I made that payment.’ That’s one of the reasons for this window of opportunity, we understand, I understand. I’m the court administrator and the city marshall, I understand people forget. All we’re asking is people contact us, let’s get back on the books.”

Under Texas law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good-faith effort to resolve outstanding class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

