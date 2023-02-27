United Supermarkets hosts job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday was the last day of a three-day job fair for United Supermarkets with Workforce Solutions.

It was a big turnout with hundreds of applications submitted the first two days, getting them closer to their goal of over 200 team members. Interviews were done on site, where they are able to match the applicant with the right department that worked best for each person.

“This corner is going to be good for us and help the economy on this side of town,” United Supermarkets store director Mitchell Veitenheimer said. “As far as team members, I think we’ve done a really good job the past two days. Our team has done a really good job at picking out the right people.”

They will start training as soon as next week by using other United Supermarket stores. The new store will open on May 3 on Southwest Parkway.

