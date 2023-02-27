Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Supermarkets hosts job fair

By Dakota Mize and Rowan Hardman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday was the last day of a three-day job fair for United Supermarkets with Workforce Solutions.

It was a big turnout with hundreds of applications submitted the first two days, getting them closer to their goal of over 200 team members. Interviews were done on site, where they are able to match the applicant with the right department that worked best for each person.

“This corner is going to be good for us and help the economy on this side of town,” United Supermarkets store director Mitchell Veitenheimer said. “As far as team members, I think we’ve done a really good job the past two days. Our team has done a really good job at picking out the right people.”

They will start training as soon as next week by using other United Supermarket stores. The new store will open on May 3 on Southwest Parkway.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosts job fair
United Supermarkets hosts job fair
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers
In the past, this campaign was referred to as Warrant Roundup.
Texas Court Case Resolution Week begins