Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, Wichita Falls ISD held a free showing of Sreenagers at the Career Education Center giving parents an opportunity to attend as well.

Screenager is a documentary that sheds some light on how technology, phones and social media is having an impact on kids’ development. The film shows parents like Paris Ward how to identify any signs of trouble including depression, finding ways to approach and talk about it.

“It was definitely beneficial for me to come today. I definitely learned some things not even only about the technology but just recognizing our children’s feelings and validating their feelings and everything but I would say this was definitely worth the time,” Ward said.

At the end, there was a survey about phone use in and outside of school and parents gave vocal feedback as well as the tools they use to monitor their children.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.