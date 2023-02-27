Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls ISD shows free screening of Screenagers

The Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center.
The Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center.(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, Wichita Falls ISD held a free showing of Sreenagers at the Career Education Center giving parents an opportunity to attend as well.

Screenager is a documentary that sheds some light on how technology, phones and social media is having an impact on kids’ development. The film shows parents like Paris Ward how to identify any signs of trouble including depression, finding ways to approach and talk about it.

“It was definitely beneficial for me to come today. I definitely learned some things not even only about the technology but just recognizing our children’s feelings and validating their feelings and everything but I would say this was definitely worth the time,” Ward said.

At the end, there was a survey about phone use in and outside of school and parents gave vocal feedback as well as the tools they use to monitor their children.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident reportedly caused the high school campus to lose power.
Two dead after electrical accident in Graham
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
Crime of the Week: Trailer Part Burglary
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening

Latest News

“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Olney ISD Junior high
Olney ISD Junior High hosts TMSCA meet
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff
Senator James Lankford continued talking with KSWO about his legislation centering around...
Senator Lankford speaks on Lawton cobalt refinery, military legislation and more