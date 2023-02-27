Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - A customer at a popular fast food restaurant in Florida says she received something extra with her food that she didn’t order: a cockroach.

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner last Thursday at a Slim Chickens location in Pensacola, Florida. She says they only took a few bites before noticing the cockroach in her husband’s food.

“When I first saw it, I thought at first it was a burnt spot. And then when I picked it up, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a whole bug,’” Kirkland said.

In a video Kirkland shared online, she said the cockroach was cooked into the food.

“It’s literally cooked around into it, like the legs and stuff are, and it was solid on there,” Kirkland said.

Inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted an inspection of the restaurant Tuesday. Nearly 20 dead cockroaches were seen inside the store, and they called for a follow-up inspection the next day. No violations were found at that time.

The owner of Slim Chickens says they “immediately contacted pest control,” and the business has been “treated daily since the incident.”

Kirkland says she received a sincere apology from the store owner, offering a full refund and then some, including over $100 in gift cards, about half of that to Slim Chickens.

She says returning to the restaurant one day isn’t out of the question, but it will take time before she is ready to go back.

“It’s gonna take some time. I would have to know they clean that and deal with management and get with Ecolab, and it’s clean in there. I’m not gonna lie, they have probably some of the best food and chicken in town. But I need it to be clean,” Kirkland said.

In a Thursday statement, the restaurant owner said in part, “We will continue to work with our local health inspector and provide full access to ensure the quality of our food and guest experience.”

The Slim Chickens location, which is less than two years old, had not previously received a complaint or violated health code.

If you have a complaint about a restaurant, it’s best to report it to your state or county health department.

