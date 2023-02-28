Email City Guide
James Staley murder trial: Jurors hear testimonies for second day

James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The testimony phase started Monday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

Wichita Falls Police Department crime scene technician Kelly Collins continued her testimony Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors began bringing in pieces of evidence to show the jury. Some of that evidence so far has included Wilder’s crib, a pillow that prosecutors said he was suffocated with, as well as the clothes Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, was wearing the day the boy was found dead.

Staley’s lawyers then questioned Collins, suggesting the evidence investigators took from the residence might have been contaminated.

They questioned why the sheet, blanket and pillow from the crib were all put in the same bag together, suggesting they could have been contaminated. They said if DNA was on one item, it could have been transferred to another item since they were in the same bag.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

