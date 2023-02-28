Kids’ Fishing Rodeo at Plum Lake

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Kids’ Fishing Rodeo is being hosted at Plum Lake on Saturday, March 4.

The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Raising Canes are hosting this free event for children 16 and under.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and is located next to the Wichita Falls Softball Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Road.

Categories will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for the smallest and largest trout, as well as 1st and 2nd place for the largest for other species. Judging will be based on length rather than weight for all of the categories.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing poles and bait however, a limited number of poles will be available to borrow from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

