Lemon Licious girls making a change by selling lemonade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Five cousins started a lemonade business to support the community and spread joy.

Ola, Amanda, Addison, Marlehia, and Melinda started their business in 2021. The group of ladies sprinkle their business with courage, a good recipe and brilliance. Their motto is “We spend some, we share some and save some.”

“We really wanted to like try something new,” said Ola Igbokwe, co-owner of Lemon Licious.

“It makes us happy because while we give out lemonade we see the joy on people’s faces and also it helps a lot of people,” said Marlehia Mokah, co-owner of Lemon Licious.

They use their business to inspire girls of all backgrounds to go after they want in life.

“They can do what we can do,” added Ola.

“We’re hoping to like inspire people no matter they’re shades, no matter how they’re different or what they do. They can be anything they like to be,” said Melinda Mokah, co-owner of Lemon Licious.

Without the support of their mentor, the girls wouldn’t have one of their biggest cheerleaders.

“I want to give that to my children, the next generation so they can keep it in their legacy and hopefully their children and help them give them more affirmation of who they are as people,” said Martia Mokah.

When they attend vending events, they get to squeeze in family time.

“It just makes me happy to have family time and then when we’re serving lemonade to other people, you can see them being happy with their family too,” said Addison Easter, co-owner of Lemon Licious.

