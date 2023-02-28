Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
Testimony phase begins for James Staley’s murder trial
KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
“We do all the testing in house, we report those results back to you and it’s as simple as that."
City of Wichita Falls seeking volunteers for water samples
Sidney "Kirk" Horton was sworn in as interim Sheriff of Clay Co. on Saturday.
Judge appoints interim Clay Co. Sheriff

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say
Five cousins started a lemonade business to support the community and spread joy.
Lemon Licious girls making a change by selling lemonade
It’s being called a learn-as-you-go process.
Interim Clay County Sheriff ready for new responsibilities