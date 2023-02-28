Email City Guide
Storm chances return Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 82° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 41° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 80° with partly cloudy skies. We will have the chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon/evening. Some of these could be on the strong to severe side of things. However, there does look to be a severe weather threat just to our east.

