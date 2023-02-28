Email City Guide
Thursday Storm System

Mild weather lasts into Thursday before cooler weather returns for Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will start heading north on Wednesday. As a result, we’ll see an increase in some cloud cover. Most, if not all, rain chances on Wednesday will remain to our southeast. A very strong storm system approaches the area on Thursday. This sends a dryline into and through Texoma throughout the day. Strong to severe storms will develop along the dryline by the afternoon, but it’s looking like most of it will be just east of us. An area of rain, possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes, wraps around on the backside of this system Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday and Saturday before warming back up.

