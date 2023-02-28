United Supermarkets donates 1,000 pairs of socks to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets donated 1,000 pairs of socks to Faith Mission of Wichita Falls on Tuesday through their Pears for Pairs initiative.

For each purchase of Rainier Fruit’s pears and apples during the fall and winter months, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community. Steve Sparks, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission, said it has a much larger impact than most may realize.

“It impacts them greatly because having fresh socks makes you feel good, but it also is a healthy thing too,” Sparks said. “I like to remind folks that a lot of the people we serve walk everywhere they go so a fresh pair of socks means a lot to them.”

Sparks said hundreds of people will benefit from this donation and thanks to the partnership they have with United Supermarkets, they will continue to benefit for years to come.

