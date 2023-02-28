WCSO to host Citizen’s Academy in March

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins on March 16.

The Citizen’s Academy is held every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a free program and the deadline for applications is March 9.

At the academy, students get the opportunity to drive a patrol vehicle, go to the firing range and conduct a building search.

The WCSO said the Citizen’s Academy will provide the experience on how the sheriff’s office operates, such as what it is like to be a deputy sheriff as well as information on the detention center, the patrol division, the criminal investigation division, and other divisions over the 14-week course.

To sign up for this event, applications can be picked up at the sheriff’s office.

For more information on the Citizen’s Academy, Deputy Melvin Joyner can be contacted at 940-766-8170, ext. 4016.

