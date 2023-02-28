WFFD responds to Jaqueline Road fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to Jaqueline Road for a structure fire around 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

WFFD said there was a fire in front of a house on the 900 block of Jaqueline Rd. and the fire was extinguished in approximately ten minutes.

The home was empty, and WFFD said the fire was caused by a makeshift cooker on the front porch.

WFFD said a man on site had minor injuries and he was checked out and released.

