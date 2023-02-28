Wichita County Tax office provides alternative service locations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Tax office will close and cease motor vehicle walk-in transactions on Friday, March 3.

The Wichita County Tax office said locations such as the Burkburnett Field Office, the Iowa Park Field Office, or the Electra Field Office can be used during the 16-month closure period.

Drop box locations are available at the Downtown Wichita Falls Annex building, the Burkburnett Field Office, the Iowa Park Field Office, and the Electra Field Office.

Other transaction locations are at United Supermarket in Burkburnett and the three United Supermarket locations in Wichita Falls.

Transactions by mail and online also remain options.

