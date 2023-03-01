Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Boys basketball regional quarterfinals - Feb. 27-28, 2023

William Jordan (24) celebrating.
William Jordan (24) celebrating.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from the regional quarterfinals!

Final scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View65Bowie50
Burkburnett66Lubbock Estacado74
Nocona36Tolar56
Hirschi35Krum33
Benjamin72Knox City43
Munday50Aspermont46
Vernon36Brock40

CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE

VERNON VS. BROCK

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
James Staley murder trial: Testimony phase begins
James Staley III in court on Feb. 28, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury hears testimonies for second day
Shaylyn Robinson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 28, 2023.
Wichita Co. detention officer arrested
An air evac helicopter was called to the scene.
1 injured in wreck on U.S. 287 in Clay County
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found

Latest News

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Girls basketball regional semifinals - Feb. 24, 2023
Weston Weatherford (3) puts up the jumper.
Boys basketball area playoffs - Feb. 24, 2023
Haley Carnes (11) receives medal from Coach Justin Miller.
Christ Academy girls basketball finishes season in final four
Holliday girls basketball celebrating win over Peaster.
Girls basketball regional quarterfinals - Feb. 20-21