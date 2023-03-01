Boys basketball regional quarterfinals - Feb. 27-28, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from the regional quarterfinals!
Final scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|65
|Bowie
|50
|Burkburnett
|66
|Lubbock Estacado
|74
|Nocona
|36
|Tolar
|56
|Hirschi
|35
|Krum
|33
|Benjamin
|72
|Knox City
|43
|Munday
|50
|Aspermont
|46
|Vernon
|36
|Brock
|40
CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE
VERNON VS. BROCK
