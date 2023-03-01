Boys basketball regional quarterfinals - Feb. 27-28, 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball scores from the regional quarterfinals!

Final scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE City View 65 Bowie 50 Burkburnett 66 Lubbock Estacado 74 Nocona 36 Tolar 56 Hirschi 35 Krum 33 Benjamin 72 Knox City 43 Munday 50 Aspermont 46 Vernon 36 Brock 40

CITY VIEW VS. BOWIE

VERNON VS. BROCK

